Intrust Bank Na Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Raised by $966,255; As Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Market Valuation Rose, Mycio Wealth Partners Cut Its Stake

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $209.27. About 96,385 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 3.26M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 31.14 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Pt Cr Co Llc (NYSE:ECC) by 45,391 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $18.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).