Intrust Bank Na Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Has 1.56 Sentiment

Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 97 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 62 reduced and sold stock positions in Allegiant Travel Co. The institutional investors in our database now own: 12.74 million shares, down from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Allegiant Travel Co in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 45 Increased: 64 New Position: 33.

Intrust Bank Na increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 120.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrust Bank Na acquired 8,705 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Intrust Bank Na holds 15,950 shares with $1.77M value, up from 7,245 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $243.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.03. About 1.37 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $141.94. About 9,486 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 16/04/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Key Lawmaker Seeks Probe of FAA’s Handling of Safety Issues Involving Allegiant Air; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 ESTIMATED AVERAGE FUEL COST PER GALLON – SYSTEM $2.19; 07/05/2018 – Allegiant Travel April Traffic Rose 13.1%; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL 1Q EPS $3.42, EST. $2.99; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With Intl Brotherhood of Teamsters; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 09/05/2018 – ALGT COMMENTS IN EMAIL AFTER NEWS OF AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 7.33% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company for 154,500 shares. Rk Asset Management Llc owns 40,828 shares or 5.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Par Capital Management Inc has 3.9% invested in the company for 1.63 million shares. The Illinois-based Tyvor Capital Llc has invested 3.06% in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 51,020 shares.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. The firm offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. It has a 12.52 P/E ratio. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities.

Analysts await Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 138.30% or $1.30 from last year’s $0.94 per share. ALGT’s profit will be $36.52M for 15.84 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.33 actual EPS reported by Allegiant Travel Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 14.54% above currents $135.03 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

