Intrust Bank Na Has Trimmed Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $806,634; D-E Shaw & Company Increases Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 1097.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 219,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The hedge fund held 239,584 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.82M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $99.79. About 328,219 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $352,000, down from 9,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $118.71. About 1.17 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Advisor Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,618 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 20,250 shares. Next Fincl Gru Incorporated accumulated 248 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Argyle Mgmt reported 1.47% stake. National Bank & Trust accumulated 42,473 shares. Charter Trust owns 0.08% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 6,367 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 48,877 shares. Comerica Bank holds 79,811 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Gru reported 2,550 shares. Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 19,108 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.51% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 31,860 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $80.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 100,901 shares to 24,779 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Long Is Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 15,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,965 shares, and cut its stake in Avanos Med Inc.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,044 shares to 35,091 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 5,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).