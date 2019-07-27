Intrust Bank Na Has Raised Its Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $787,485; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Decreased Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $826,430

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 3,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,959 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, down from 47,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested 0.26% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Us Comml Bank De holds 527,613 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 46,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 14,166 shares. 12,971 are held by Mount Vernon Assocs Md. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management invested in 0.04% or 16,800 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 24,720 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. 29,211 are held by Mechanics State Bank Tru Department. Rech Global invested in 0.78% or 10.20 million shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd owns 11,965 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors, a Virginia-based fund reported 989 shares. Comgest Glob Sas accumulated 79,083 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.49% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). North Point Managers Corp Oh reported 69,490 shares. Everett Harris Com Ca holds 5.47% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 871,422 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

