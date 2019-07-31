Intrust Bank Na Has Raised Its Centene Del (CNC) Position; Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Shareholder Midas Management Lowered Its Position

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 12,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,672 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 12,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 1.31 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE)

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $487.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $139.41. About 11,669 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene boosts stake on Spanish healthcare provider to 90% – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene’s (CNC) Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contrac – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Centene (CNC) Announces Purchase of Expanded Stake In Ribera Salud – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res invested in 0.06% or 2.25 million shares. 14,600 were reported by Merian Global (Uk). Huntington Bank has 472 shares. Cypress Capital has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 239,321 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel invested in 1.41% or 265,134 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark State Bank Trust Department has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 11,200 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.08% or 35,516 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 98,400 shares stake. Pinnacle Prtnrs invested in 0.02% or 5,756 shares. Agf Inc reported 0.77% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sivik Global Health Lc has 1.57% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 80,000 shares. Adage Cap Partners Gru Ltd holds 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 517,772 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.09% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancshares Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Citigroup Incorporated owns 826 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 161,359 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street accumulated 0% or 64,916 shares. 10,000 were reported by Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership. American Group Inc owns 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 2,082 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 308 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Kistler invested in 38 shares. 1,245 were reported by Sei Investments. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 682 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 200 shares. Fmr Ltd Com has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 40,201 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 37,000 shares.