Intrust Bank Na Has Raised Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $652,960 as Stock Value Declined; Tiverton Asset Management Maintains Position in Analog Devices (ADI)

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 163.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 18,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 11,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.94. About 1.35 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 12,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,672 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 12,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 2.85M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,301 are held by Stonehearth Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Cohen & Steers accumulated 1,570 shares. Essex Inv Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 141 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability owns 11,343 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corp has 4,336 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt invested 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 85,854 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 321,930 shares stake. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.13% or 500,121 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation invested 0.69% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The New York-based Jennison Assocs Lc has invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 9,882 shares to 13,859 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,288 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).