Intrust Bank Na Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake By $966,255; Neenah (NP) Shorts Increased By 14.31%

Intrust Bank Na increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 120.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrust Bank Na acquired 8,705 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)'s stock rose 4.86%. The Intrust Bank Na holds 15,950 shares with $1.77 million value, up from 7,245 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $253.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $140.9. About 10.91 million shares traded or 25.19% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) had an increase of 14.31% in short interest. NP's SI was 385,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.31% from 336,800 shares previously. With 76,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)'s short sellers to cover NP's short positions. The SI to Neenah Inc's float is 2.33%. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $61.53. About 106,022 shares traded or 33.68% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru accumulated 0.02% or 3,908 shares. Lomas Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 356,649 shares. Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Management has invested 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 8.73M shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Llc has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North American reported 106,590 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 36,333 shares in its portfolio. Ruggie Cap Group owns 1 shares. Regions Corp invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Griffin Asset Inc has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,585 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 1.54M shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. 19,683 were reported by Page Arthur B. Natl Bank Of Stockton stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wade G W And Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,768 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $66,918 activity. On Friday, February 15 the insider Benz Noah Samuel sold $66,918.

Neenah Paper, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Products segment provides filtration media for transportation, water, and other filtration markets; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; coated lightweight abrasive paper for use in the automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, image transfer, publishing, and security papers; and other specialty products, including clean room papers, durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. It has a 33.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s Fine Paper and Packaging segment makes and sells writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in corporate identity packages, advertising collateral, premium labels and packaging, and wide format applications.