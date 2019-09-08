Intrust Bank Na Has Raised Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $652,960; Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Market Value Declined While Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Stake by $630,322

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 12,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 24,672 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 12,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 45,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 395,570 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 440,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 3.21M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

