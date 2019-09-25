Intrust Bank Na Has Lowered Its Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $806,634 as Stock Rose; As Dish Network Cl A (DISH) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Eagle Capital Management Has Cut by $16.28 Million Its Stake

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $352,000, down from 9,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.17. About 5.13M shares traded or 47.40% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 428,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12.04 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $462.61 million, down from 12.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 2.15 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.67 million for 14.19 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sinclair CEO see ‘massive opportunity’ with rebranding of Fox sports networks – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altitude Sports goes dark on Dish Network – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AT&T (T) Exploring Parting with DirecTV, Options Include Spinoff, Combo with DISH Network (DISH) – DJ – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile & Sprint Merger Nears Approval, Dish to Buy Assets – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 66,687 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Oakworth Cap has 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Franklin Resource Inc reported 8.63 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Gabelli Company Advisers holds 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 8,700 shares. Contravisory Investment Management Inc owns 9,825 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Alpine Mngmt Incorporated has 0.13% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 119,600 shares. C M Bidwell & Limited holds 0.12% or 3,170 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 2.22 million shares. 14,489 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Assetmark reported 3,044 shares stake.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.77 million shares to 40.12 million shares, valued at $1.06 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 714,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in C.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES had bought 300,000 shares worth $9.35 million on Friday, August 23. Ortolf Tom A also bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 51,562 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 380,329 shares stake. Mariner Ltd Com owns 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 32,425 shares. Charter Tru Company holds 0.19% or 13,121 shares in its portfolio. Howland Cap Mgmt holds 0.16% or 16,970 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). State Street accumulated 0.33% or 36.14M shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Lc holds 48,497 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Korea-based Pension has invested 0.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 3,798 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Communications invested in 97,334 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Martin Investment Management Lc owns 97,928 shares or 3.04% of their US portfolio. Fulton Natl Bank Na has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Patten Group Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.20 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,427 shares to 42,158 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CORRECTING and REPLACING American Express and National Trust for Historic Preservation Honor Women’s History From Coast to Coast – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PreMarket Prep Recap: CarMax, BlackBerry End In The Red After Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.