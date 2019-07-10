Intrust Bank Na Has Lowered Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $738,530 as Stock Price Declined; American National Bank Holding in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Has Increased as Stock Price Rose

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $136.91. About 964,474 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit

American National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 34,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,782 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 106,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 8.26 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $28.14 million activity. Another trade for 37,500 shares valued at $5.24M was made by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12. Morrow J William sold $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, February 7. 8,368 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $1.17M were sold by Torres Kathryn A.. The insider Foster Jon M sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63M. Whalen Kathleen M also sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Wednesday, February 6. CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90 million worth of stock.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,881 shares to 512,456 shares, valued at $31.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.49 million for 13.86 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

