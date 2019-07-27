Intrust Bank Na Has Lifted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $787,485; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Cut Its Position in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) as Valuation Rose

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 78,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 81,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 2.19 million shares traded or 75.68% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Mai Mgmt has 2,728 shares. S&Co holds 0.23% or 26,083 shares. First In stated it has 205 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.06% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Advisory has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 10 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc. Loeb Prns owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William Il reported 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership reported 1.02 million shares. 8,235 are owned by Cleararc Inc. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 11,341 shares to 142,077 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S And P 500 Equal Weig.

