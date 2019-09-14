Intrust Bank Na Has Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $660,772; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 23,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 137,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, up from 113,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Open 600 More Merrill Edge Investment Centers; 04/05/2018 – BUYOUT FIRM WORKING WITH BANK OF AMERICA, NOMURA TO SEEK BUYERS; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 18/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch: Fewer, But More Productive, Advisors — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 21/03/2018 – The Paypers: Bank of America expands mobile wallet options; 24/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch fires Chicago star broker Bruce Lee

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Undervalued Bank of America Stock Needs to Catch a Break – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Prosperity Bancshares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc by 7,046 shares to 11,814 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,727 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

