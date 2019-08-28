Intrust Bank Na Has Lifted By $787,485 Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position; Cornercap Investment Counsel Trimmed By $490,815 Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position

Intrust Bank Na increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 195.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrust Bank Na acquired 5,585 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Intrust Bank Na holds 8,435 shares with $1.19M value, up from 2,850 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $116.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.05. About 258,497 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 22.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,195 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 14,231 shares with $1.68M value, down from 18,426 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $134.74. About 3.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.35% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 675,454 shares. Prudential Plc reported 0.46% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 261 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.24% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.25% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 118,755 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 48,774 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny stated it has 6,182 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Old Point Trust And Fincl Svcs N A reported 11,010 shares. Victory Cap Inc holds 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 109,394 shares. Moreover, Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,781 shares. Icon Advisers invested in 17,900 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Hl Serv Ltd Com accumulated 176,494 shares. Jump Trading Llc has invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ima Wealth stated it has 2,724 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Expands Cloud Capabilities in Latin America, to Help Companies Accelerate Shift to Hybrid Cloud – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Changes the Game for Professional Tennis Players with Coach Advisor – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is it Time to Start Buying IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 20.99% above currents $131.05 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, August 5. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. JP Morgan maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Lp holds 0.59% or 34,500 shares. 493,552 were reported by Polaris Capital Management Limited Liability. Cordasco Net stated it has 4,358 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Tealwood Asset Management reported 18,218 shares stake. North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northrock Partners Limited holds 34,844 shares. Peddock Advsr Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,445 shares. Hendley Inc owns 5.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 87,650 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 1.65M shares. Madrona Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fort Lp accumulated 20,863 shares. Sphera Funds Limited reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zevenbergen Capital Invs Lc has 49,062 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 245,726 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Limited Co has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) stake by 7,390 shares to 94,395 valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mid America Apartmen Reit (NYSE:MAA) stake by 3,210 shares and now owns 16,947 shares. Symantec Corp Com (NASDAQ:SYMC) was raised too.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 9.49% above currents $134.74 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $16000 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $132 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.