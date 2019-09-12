Intrust Bank Na Has Cut Its Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Position as Valuation Rose; Criteo S A (CRTO) Shareholder Black Creek Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $21.99 Million as Stock Declined

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 59.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 7,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 4,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 11,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 661,355 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 81.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 1.29M shares as the company's stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 2.89 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.67M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 28,011 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 54,500 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $124.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 987,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.70M shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold CRTO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer invested in 737 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Verition Fund Mngmt accumulated 16,669 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). First Manhattan reported 0.13% stake. State Street Corp owns 96,885 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp owns 18,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 14,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 28,011 were reported by Renaissance Gp Ltd Llc. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 832 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 109,050 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Llc holds 0.01% or 52,573 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 2.34M shares. Roosevelt Investment Gp holds 27,641 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 43,393 shares.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,167 shares to 44,249 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity.

