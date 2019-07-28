Intrust Bank Na Has Boosted Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $966,255 as Stock Value Rose; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Tompkins Financial Raised Its Stake

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 703.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 53,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,010 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 7,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. 177,457 shares were sold by Contreras Jaime, worth $12.42M.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Abbott Laboratories Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Abbott Receives US Approval of Next-Generation MitraClip®, Bringing New Enhancements to Abbott’s Leading MitraClip Platform – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Abbott Announces FDA Approval of the Alinityâ„¢ s System, the Latest Technology for Screening and Protecting the US Blood and Plasma Supply – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Abbott’s next-gen MitraClip device – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,986 shares to 10,996 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,203 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney World’s Top Rival Is Ready to Fight Back – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Disneyâ€™s (NYSE:DIS) â€˜Lion Kingâ€™ is Expected to Rule the Box Office This Weekend – Live Trading News” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.