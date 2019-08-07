Intrust Bank Na Has Boosted International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $787,485; Share Value Rose; Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Holder S&Co Increased Its Position

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $138.15. About 1.93 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 110,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 346,620 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 236,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 14.72% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 6.76M shares traded or 47.75% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

