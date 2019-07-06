Intrust Bank Na Decreased Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Market Valuation Declined; Fsi Group Trimmed Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $545,024

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $138.53. About 1.08M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 17,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 213,826 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, down from 230,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 2.37M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CFG’s profit will be $435.43 million for 9.44 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50M for 14.02 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,705 shares to 15,950 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.