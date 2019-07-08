Intrust Bank Na Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $300,974; As Autozone (AZO) Share Value Rose, Maverick Capital LTD Raised Holding

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 50,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 2.53 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 29.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 4,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,201 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69 million, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $12.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1142.48. About 87,214 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0.04% or 14,927 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Lc reported 0.06% stake. 425 are owned by Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn. 4,424 were reported by Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 2,109 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt Co holds 1,613 shares. Churchill Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 95 were reported by Endurance Wealth. D E Shaw & Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 56,095 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 500 shares. Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Inc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 340 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 13,160 shares to 152,470 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,460 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 305,720 shares. The California-based Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.63% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Fiduciary Counsel holds 2.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 95,187 shares. Cambridge Rech has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Horrell Cap Management Inc reported 2.04% stake. Becker Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 1.42 million shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank has 182,716 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank reported 0.65% stake. Arrow Fincl Corporation owns 1.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 43,300 shares. Moreover, Abner Herrman & Brock Limited has 2.66% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 1.19M were accumulated by Cibc Markets Corp. Ccm Advisers Lc holds 2.32% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 112,768 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 46,022 shares. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Prtn has invested 0.86% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,585 shares to 8,435 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.