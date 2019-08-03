Intrust Bank Na Decreased Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding as Share Price Rose; Ghp Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Tetra Tech New (TTEK)

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 47,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 50,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57M shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 109,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 101,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 396,068 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tetra Tech Wins $46 Million Single-Award Contract From TAM – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Acquires UK-Based WYG, Expands Presence – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. 8,000 shares valued at $441,923 were sold by THOMPSON J KENNETH on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 10,764 shares valued at $623,895 was sold by CARTER BRIAN N. LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER sold $181,609 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Llc has 0.67% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 134,350 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 0.09% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 6,172 shares. 2,630 were reported by Smith Asset Group Lp. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 342 shares. 45,225 were accumulated by Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 147,196 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has 11,460 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 13,916 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 9,335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.02% or 21,148 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 11,100 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us stated it has 17,084 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 9,191 shares. 28,486 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares to 120,787 shares, valued at $17.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 43,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,116 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 12,320 shares to 24,672 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.32 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc owns 0.13% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,822 shares. Ellington Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 165,117 shares. Holt Advsr Ltd Liability Dba Holt Ptnrs LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,225 shares. Country Bank invested 1.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Highstreet Asset has invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 13,071 were reported by Northstar Inv Advsr Lc. Bbva Compass Natl Bank reported 69,548 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited has 5,794 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,719 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corp has invested 2.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 21,462 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 15,265 are owned by Private Harbour Investment & Counsel Limited Liability.