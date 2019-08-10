Intrust Bank Na Decreased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $738,530 as Stock Value Rose; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Increased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $716,000 as Stock Value Declined

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 101,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 92,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.69 million shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 1.32M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,260 shares to 132,930 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,204 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Advisors Lc holds 2,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5.73M shares. Westwood Hldg Grp accumulated 7,393 shares. Sun Life owns 2,514 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rockland reported 17,300 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp stated it has 200 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri reported 75,748 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Mercer Capital Advisers invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt has 34,108 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 0.16% or 6,153 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,649 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.11% stake. Alps Advsrs owns 526,422 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 3,200 shares. 3,558 were reported by Fairview Invest Limited Liability Com.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,705 shares to 15,950 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $11.09 million activity. Shares for $4.72M were sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. Torres Kathryn A. also sold $1.17M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. 250 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $31,024 were bought by Elcan Patricia F. 37,500 shares were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B, worth $5.24M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc reported 2,977 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company owns 10,640 shares. Longview Prns (Guernsey) reported 8.67M shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 853,800 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.83% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 7,003 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 6,276 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.04% or 53,532 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,934 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7.19% or 72,201 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cookson Peirce Inc owns 138,501 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 2,482 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 15,499 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio.