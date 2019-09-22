Intrust Bank Na Cut Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Holding by $371,742; Caz Investments LP Boosted Its Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Position by $334,400 as Market Value Declined

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.00M market cap company. It closed at $10.58 lastly. It is up 40.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 59.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 7,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 4,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 11,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 704,199 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25 million and $33.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gdxj 190719C00033000 (Call) by 13,500 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn, California-based fund reported 91,929 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 129,488 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 19,933 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 30,259 were accumulated by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Moon Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 138,007 shares. Voya Investment Management Llc holds 0% or 13,694 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.02 million shares. Invesco owns 98,525 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc owns 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 202 shares. Continental Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 144,294 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 69,003 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 24,438 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 2.13 million shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Limited has 0.02% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 759,843 shares. Northern Trust reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70M for 27.41 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,601 shares to 76,324 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 5,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.