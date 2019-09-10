Intrust Bank Na Cut Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $738,530; Indexiq Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) as Market Value Declined

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $130.01. About 883,379 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 62,128 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 87,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 878,102 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,705 shares to 15,950 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $692.31M for 15.26 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT) by 188,368 shares to 218,215 shares, valued at $19.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 49,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $552.37 million for 15.31 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.