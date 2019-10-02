Intrust Bank Na Cut American Express Co (AXP) Position By $806,634; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Raised Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 31.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 418,928 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 1.73 million shares with $39.71M value, up from 1.31M last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $7.18B valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 6.91M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M

Intrust Bank Na decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 69.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Intrust Bank Na sold 6,558 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Intrust Bank Na holds 2,855 shares with $352,000 value, down from 9,413 last quarter. American Express Co now has $93.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $113.23. About 3.49M shares traded or 0.01% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 21.28% above currents $113.23 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $14000 target in Friday, May 3 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 13.61 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 56.18% above currents $17.16 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was upgraded by Tudor Pickering. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $23 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 8.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. 9,000 shares were bought by DELANEY PETER B, worth $173,524. 20,000 shares were bought by DINGES DAN O, worth $326,723.