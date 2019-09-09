Intricon (IIN) Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Raised Position; Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Holder Calamos Wealth Management Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Intricon Corporation (IIN) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 29,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 131,377 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 101,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Intricon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.79M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 70,090 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 69.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 46,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 20,051 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 66,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 5.31M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 67,553 shares to 457,544 shares, valued at $37.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Security Technologiesin (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 118,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,033 shares, and cut its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 7,359 shares to 14,812 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS).

