IntriCon (IIN) Reaches $21.12 After 8.00% Up Move; Flushing Financial (FFIC) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 38 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 36 decreased and sold their stakes in Flushing Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 21.33 million shares, down from 21.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Flushing Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 35 Increased: 29 New Position: 9.

The stock of IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.52% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 79,908 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $184.98 million company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $22.81 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IIN worth $14.80M more.

It closed at $20.23 lastly. It is up 19.94% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS 37C, EST. 45C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flushing Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIC); 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 19/04/2018 – Flushing Bank Leases New Chinatown Branch Location; 25/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP FFIC.O – QTRLY CORE DILUTED EPS WAS $0.37,DOWN 7.5% YOY; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial 1Q EPS 39c; 16/03/2018 Flushing Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Flushing Bank that provides banking services and products primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company has market cap of $565.49 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit.

Analysts await Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FFIC’s profit will be $11.74 million for 12.04 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Flushing Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flushing Financial (FFIC) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation for 665,572 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 107,775 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.41% invested in the company for 23,833 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has invested 0.4% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 60,818 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold IntriCon Corporation shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 3.06% more from 6.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 25,941 shares. Ameriprise has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Endurant Cap Mngmt L P reported 389,795 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). State Street owns 222,075 shares. Bard Associate Inc reported 28,195 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Palisade Cap Lc Nj owns 352,043 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 38,300 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability accumulated 78,017 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 105,127 are owned by Northern. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Moreover, Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). 12,634 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Moreover, Teton Advisors has 0.36% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 156,679 shares.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, makes, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $184.98 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for bio-telemetry devices, hearing instruments, and professional audio communication devices.

More notable recent IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Deutsche Bank Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Network – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IntriCon Announces Appointment of Craig Sandbulte as Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs; Succeeds Greg Gruenhagen Upon Retirement – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “#CryptoCorner: CME Group (NASDAQ: $CME) to Launch Bitcoin Options, Wells Fargo Crypto “Faster” Than SWIFT?, OCBC Joins JPMorgan’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IntriCon Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:IIN – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IntriCon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:IIN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 81.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IIN’s profit will be $350,333 for 132.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by IntriCon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.