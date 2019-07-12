Intricon (IIN) Holding Increased by Endurant Capital Management Lp; Confluence Wealth Management Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Cut by $568,958

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 122.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 304,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 552,457 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, up from 247,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.02% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 116,984 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 13.82% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $176.51. About 1.09M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $39,321 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.07 million shares or 10.64% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 564 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 20,488 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 83,489 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 19,995 shares. Gru One Trading Lp reported 200 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 190,918 shares. Kennedy Cap owns 67,677 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 244,688 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 24,200 shares. S Squared Tech Lc reported 0.71% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 160 shares. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.3% or 21,799 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Pcl reported 1,272 shares.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 100,808 shares to 18,263 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 85,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,447 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Bank & Trust Tru invested 2.9% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.1% or 20,233 shares. Winslow Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.36M shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Albion Finance Group Inc Ut reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meridian Mgmt Co invested in 15,950 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 81,451 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. M&T National Bank reported 0.15% stake. Exchange Management accumulated 12,657 shares. Westpac Banking reported 52,983 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,300 were reported by Montgomery Mngmt. Bollard Group Inc Lc owns 52,791 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 31,460 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.45% or 25,592 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd holds 32,378 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 64,847 shares to 224,983 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 15,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.