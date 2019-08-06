Intricon (IIN) Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake by $7.61 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Hanson Mcclain Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $10.09 Million; Stock Price Rose

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 122.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 304,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 552,457 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, up from 247,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 7,289 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 86,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.34M, down from 250,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.62. About 8.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 358,641 shares to 102,593 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,364 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.07 million shares or 10.64% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0% or 304,563 shares. 63,816 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 3,600 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Teton Advsr stated it has 134,337 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Bamco New York invested in 0.02% or 182,424 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 16,053 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc has 74,099 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). 39,216 are held by Quantum Cap Mngmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications accumulated 0% or 750 shares. Pura Vida Invs Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Frontier Capital Management Lc stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Com accumulated 20,647 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm holds 0% or 5,110 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Associate reported 27,801 shares. 532,023 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.27M shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Boltwood Capital Management has invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Company has 144,060 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Navellier And Associate reported 15,209 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va accumulated 104,716 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 184,168 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 561,155 were accumulated by Pggm. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 80,108 shares or 3.75% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability invested in 5.7% or 1.54M shares. Chatham Cap Gru has 5,449 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Linscomb & Williams Inc, Texas-based fund reported 122,559 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded by 391,403 shares to 4.74M shares, valued at $238.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 148,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

