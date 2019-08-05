IntriCon Corporation (IIN) and Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) Contrasting side by side

Both IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) and Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntriCon Corporation 24 1.29 N/A 0.64 28.18 Highpower International Inc. 3 0.23 N/A 0.93 4.76

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Highpower International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IntriCon Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. IntriCon Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Highpower International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of IntriCon Corporation and Highpower International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntriCon Corporation 0.00% 7.4% 5.3% Highpower International Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

IntriCon Corporation’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Highpower International Inc.’s 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

IntriCon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Highpower International Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. IntriCon Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Highpower International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for IntriCon Corporation and Highpower International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IntriCon Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Highpower International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IntriCon Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 168.01% and an $48 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75% of IntriCon Corporation shares and 11% of Highpower International Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.8% of IntriCon Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 32.9% are Highpower International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IntriCon Corporation -1.1% -23.94% -21.83% -31.4% -67.84% -31.84% Highpower International Inc. 0% 1.6% 25.71% 47.35% 56.14% 105.07%

For the past year IntriCon Corporation has -31.84% weaker performance while Highpower International Inc. has 105.07% stronger performance.

Summary

IntriCon Corporation beats Highpower International Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for bio-telemetry devices, hearing instruments, and professional audio communication devices. The company also provides medical and micro coils for pacemaker programming and interventional catheter positioning applications; bubble sensors and flow restrictors that monitor and control the flow of fluid in an intravenous infusion system; and safety needle products for original equipment manufacturing customers. In addition, it offers professional audio headset products used for emergency response needs in the fire, law enforcement, safety, aviation, and military markets; and a line of miniature ear-and head-worn devices used by performers and support staff in the music and stage performance markets. The company sells its hearing device products, and medical and professional audio communications products directly to hearing instrument manufacturers, distributors, and partnerships; and microphone products to the radio communication and professional audio industries. IntriCon Corporation was formerly known as Selas Corporation of America. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in recycling scrap battery materials and sells the recycled materials; the processing, marketing, and research of battery materials; and the design and production of battery packs and systems. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, lighting, etc. It sells its products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.