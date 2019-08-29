Intrexon (XON) Stock Value Rose While Iridian Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $18.11 Million; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Position in Diageo Plc (DEO) Decreased by $439,937 as Share Price Declined

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $170.26. About 157,316 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 95.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 3.62 million shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 181,283 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $951.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 440,004 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – EXISTENCE OF ENZYME IS ESSENTIAL TO INCREASE RATE OF FINAL STEP IN THEBAINE SYNTHESIS; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 10/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.33 PER BASIC SHARE

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 6,269 shares to 91,479 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 13,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo: Slow And Steady Wins The Race – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.

More notable recent Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intrexon +8% on $100M Surterra tie-up – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ActoBio on go with mid-stage study of AG017 for celiac disease – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intrexon Q3 revenues down 30% – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intrexon (XON) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.