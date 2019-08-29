Intrexon (XON) Stake Boosted by Wellington Shields & Company; As Natl Beverage (FIZZ) Stock Price Declined, Rk Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $4.60 Million

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 159.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 80,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 131,368 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. It closed at $40.15 lastly. It is down 56.09% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 171,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.98M market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 632,183 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 36,000 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va invested in 0.14% or 86,544 shares. State Street reported 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Paloma Prtnrs Com has 0.01% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). 97,173 are held by Daiwa. Voya Investment Management Lc stated it has 29,639 shares or 0% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Management invested in 0.01% or 14,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 35,242 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 150 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Moreover, Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 24,090 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc holds 1.13 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc invested in 1,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 73,013 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 22,220 shares to 72,967 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $359,700 activity.