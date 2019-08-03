Intrexon (XON) Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Has Increased Holding; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stock Declined While Hawkeye Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 278,039 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 171,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 1.24M shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Intrexon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lagoda Invest Mgmt LP holds 103,388 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) or 45,615 shares. Profund Advisors has invested 0.01% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 14,800 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has 50,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0.16% or 1.16M shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 84,852 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com owns 32,148 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.03% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company reported 58,273 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 95,349 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 59,600 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants has 0.02% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 41,475 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 7,586 shares to 18,310 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,715 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG).