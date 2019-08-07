Intrexon (XON) Shareholder Third Security Lifted Its Position by $514,995 as Share Value Rose; Bangor Savings Bank Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Upped by $846,423

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 168.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 18,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 10,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 7.95M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 67.79M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58M, up from 67.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 563,390 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – EXISTENCE OF ENZYME IS ESSENTIAL TO INCREASE RATE OF FINAL STEP IN THEBAINE SYNTHESIS; 11/05/2018 – Intrexon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.33 PER BASIC SHARE; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl owns 23,329 shares. Loeb stated it has 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Ltd Company has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Mngmt Llc has 241,800 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp has 87,540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Serv has 23,515 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 95,349 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 12,880 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Co has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 77,258 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 84,852 shares. Raymond James & holds 43,799 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17.62 million activity.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 5,309 shares to 392,636 shares, valued at $30.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 26,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,428 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.