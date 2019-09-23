Intrexon (XON) Reaches $5.95 After 3.00% Down Move; Electronics For Imaging (EFII)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 92 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 82 sold and decreased stakes in Electronics For Imaging Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 41.70 million shares, down from 44.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Electronics For Imaging Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 47 Increased: 39 New Position: 53.

Glazer Capital Llc holds 7.21% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. for 1.69 million shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owns 767,839 shares or 3.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 1.76% invested in the company for 144,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 1.74% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,662 shares.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, label and packaging, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk and Matan format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material digital inkjet printers; ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, as well as a variety of textile ink, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water dispersed printing ink; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s printing surfaces comprise paper, vinyl, corrugated, textile, glass, plastic, aluminum composite, ceramic tile, wood, and other flexible and rigid substrates.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company has market cap of $964.32 million. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform.

Analysts await Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 71.43% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Intrexon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.