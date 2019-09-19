Intrexon (XON) Position Maintained by Third Security Llc; As Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose, Holder Gagnon Securities Has Trimmed Holding by $680,904

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 6.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 74.55 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $571.08M, up from 67.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 72,520 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Intrexon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.33 PER BASIC SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 1,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.56M, down from 28,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $562.46. About 33,872 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intrexon forms two units and streamlines management – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Intrexon Corporation and Surterra Wellness Partner in $100mm Deal to Advance Commercial Scale Fermentation-based Cannabinoid Production – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Intrexon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:XON) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intrexon Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Third Security Llc, which manages about $2.60B and $848.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.38 million shares to 10.71M shares, valued at $184.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold XON shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 120.81 million shares or 0.30% less from 121.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 30,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Addison Cap has 0.08% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 15,186 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 109,900 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc reported 25,700 shares. First Republic Management Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 2.70 million shares. Stephens Ar owns 20,487 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 300 shares. Axa accumulated 0% or 90,396 shares. Proshare, a Maryland-based fund reported 56,435 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 73,400 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Moreover, Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Comm Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17.62 million activity.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell-siders like InMode in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 REIT ETFs to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: MORT – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Extended Stay America, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering Of Notes – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.