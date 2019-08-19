Intrexon (XON) Holder Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Bulldog Investors Cut Its General American Investors (GAM) Holding by $2.77 Million

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 83,966 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 290,602 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 374,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 3,166 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 52.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The institutional investor held 241,800 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 158,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 342,311 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – EXISTENCE OF ENZYME IS ESSENTIAL TO INCREASE RATE OF FINAL STEP IN THEBAINE SYNTHESIS; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 4.3% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 8,818 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Jacobs And Ca has invested 0.04% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 7,621 shares. 6,556 are held by Raymond James Na. Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Inc has invested 2.05% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Zuckerman Invest Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Saba Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 445,534 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Rmb Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,870 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.01% or 126,200 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.13% or 37,920 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate reported 11,575 shares. 32,512 are owned by Landscape Cap Mngmt.

More recent General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “General American Investors Co Inc 5.95 % Cum.Pfd Shs Series B declares $0.371875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “General American Investors Company Announces Actions Taken by the Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares to 604,953 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) by 331,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A.

More notable recent Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ActoBio on go with mid-stage study of AG017 for celiac disease – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Intrexon (XON) Down 34% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Intrexon (XON) Subsidiary Precigen Inc. Reports First Patient Dosing in Phase 1 Study of PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Intrexon Strikes $100M Partnership With Surterra For Cannabinoid Production – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, Z, XON – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 56,979 shares to 21,799 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stepan Co. (NYSE:SCL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17.62 million activity.