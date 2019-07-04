Intrexon (XON) Holder Third Security Upped Its Holding by $514,995 as Valuation Declined; Viacom New (VIAB) Holder Convergence Investment Partners Has Cut Its Stake

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 34,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,461 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 91,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 1.87 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS HAD NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD OR “FORCING A DEAL THAT WAS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH COMPANIES”; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS HAS NO INTENTION OF FORCING A MERGER THAT IS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH CBS AND VIACOM; 15/03/2018 – YouTube Prepares to Open VidCon with Second “YouTube OnStage”; 21/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – “COMPANY BELIEVES THAT WRITTEN CONSENTS DELIVERED BY NAI PURPORTING TO AMEND COMPANY’S BYLAWS ARE NEITHER VALID NOR EFFECTIVE”; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS CEO Moonves and/or directors supportive of him as he battles to impose his will on the mgmt. structure of a combined CBS/Viacom, sources say

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67.79 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58 million, up from 67.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 826,289 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 69.39% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.82% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp by 4,470 shares to 19,119 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 16,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.02% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $431.25M for 7.42 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,512 are held by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 15,231 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Ct has invested 0.01% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Rafferty Asset reported 0.03% stake. Gmt Cap Corporation stated it has 674,600 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Corp owns 315,800 shares. Synovus Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 22,188 shares. Creative Planning invested in 79,293 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.04% or 88,817 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 17,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 129,579 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com. 35,242 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 37,500 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Paloma Mngmt holds 50,994 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Financial Limited has 0.01% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON).

