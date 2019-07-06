Intrexon (XON) Holder Third Security Has Raised Holding by $514,995; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Arrow Financial Boosted Holding by $984,588 as Market Valuation Declined

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.48M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67.79M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58M, up from 67.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 1.25M shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 69.39% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.82% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – EXISTENCE OF ENZYME IS ESSENTIAL TO INCREASE RATE OF FINAL STEP IN THEBAINE SYNTHESIS; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value E by 44,870 shares to 53,110 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,894 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main National Bank & Trust holds 0.07% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 12,133 shares. Highland Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.28% or 55,283 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 143,495 shares. Axa reported 0.05% stake. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 1.38% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 18,100 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 52,027 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd accumulated 400 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 6,805 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And reported 5,696 shares. Murphy Capital Inc reported 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Epoch Prns holds 6.02M shares. Ima Wealth Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 13 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 32,150 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Lc Dba Holt Capital Prtn LP holds 0.28% or 14,435 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 673,921 are owned by Commercial Bank Of America De. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp owns 53,506 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 1.13M shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 27,751 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gru invested in 4.99M shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of Mellon owns 311,585 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.03% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 30,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 320,941 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Loeb Prns Corp has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 150 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Redmond Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 10,507 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research invested in 56,356 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com invested in 58,273 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $17.62 million activity.