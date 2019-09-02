Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 6.86 N/A -3.93 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -3.03 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Risk & Volatility

Intrexon Corporation’s current beta is 2.2 and it happens to be 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation. Its rival Vaxart Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Intrexon Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intrexon Corporation and Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 34.2% respectively. 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.