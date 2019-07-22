Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.30 N/A -3.89 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 102 2.06 N/A -3.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intrexon Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intrexon Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Intrexon Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.12 beta. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intrexon Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.14, which is potential 80.75% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has weaker performance than Intrexon Corporation

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Intrexon Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.