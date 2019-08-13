Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Both Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.28 N/A -3.93 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 122.43 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intrexon Corporation and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Intrexon Corporation and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility & Risk

Intrexon Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Intrexon Corporation and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 86.50% and its consensus target price is $29.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.