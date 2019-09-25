Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 6.76 N/A -3.93 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.73 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intrexon Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intrexon Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.2 beta means Intrexon Corporation’s volatility is 120.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Intrexon Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intrexon Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s average target price is $80.2, while its potential upside is 8.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intrexon Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.