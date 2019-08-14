Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Both Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.09 N/A -3.93 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Intrexon Corporation and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility & Risk

Intrexon Corporation’s current beta is 2.2 and it happens to be 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intrexon Corporation is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intrexon Corporation and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 21.54% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intrexon Corporation and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 12.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Intrexon Corporation beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.