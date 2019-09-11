Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 7.76 N/A -3.93 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 183.21 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intrexon Corporation and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intrexon Corporation and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Intrexon Corporation has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intrexon Corporation is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Intrexon Corporation.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.