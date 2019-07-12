Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.68 N/A -3.89 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 66.52 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intrexon Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Intrexon Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Rafael Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13 while its Quick Ratio is 13. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intrexon Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation shares and 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation has -27.68% weaker performance while Rafael Holdings Inc. has 103.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.