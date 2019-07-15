Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

We are comparing Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.39 N/A -3.89 0.00 Novavax Inc. 19 3.84 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intrexon Corporation and Novavax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intrexon Corporation and Novavax Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Intrexon Corporation and Novavax Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Novavax Inc.’s average target price is $1.35, while its potential downside is -71.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intrexon Corporation and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 34.42% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.95% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Novavax Inc.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.