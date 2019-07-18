Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

As Biotechnology companies, Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.45 N/A -3.89 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intrexon Corporation and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Intrexon Corporation and IVERIC bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Intrexon Corporation has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.37 beta which is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 and its Quick Ratio is 12. IVERIC bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intrexon Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation shares and 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation has -27.68% weaker performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has 15.83% stronger performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.