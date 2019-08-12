Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.28 N/A -3.93 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.50 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intrexon Corporation and Heat Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Intrexon Corporation’s current beta is 2.2 and it happens to be 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Heat Biologics Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Intrexon Corporation and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,255.93% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intrexon Corporation and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 10.9% respectively. Intrexon Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.