Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.35 N/A -3.89 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intrexon Corporation and Genprex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intrexon Corporation and Genprex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genprex Inc. are 22.8 and 22.8 respectively. Genprex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intrexon Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation shares and 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation has -27.68% weaker performance while Genprex Inc. has 62.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Intrexon Corporation beats Genprex Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.