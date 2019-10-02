Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

We are contrasting Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 -0.11 65.22M -3.93 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 5 0.00 1.55M -1.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intrexon Corporation and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Intrexon Corporation and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 1,070,935,960.59% -118.7% -64.8% Edesa Biotech Inc. 30,815,109.34% -51.1% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

Intrexon Corporation is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Edesa Biotech Inc. on the other hand, has 2.27 beta which makes it 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intrexon Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intrexon Corporation and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 25.9%. Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation had bullish trend while Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.