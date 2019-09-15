Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Both Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 7.71 N/A -3.93 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.65 N/A 0.61 18.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Intrexon Corporation and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intrexon Corporation and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Volatility & Risk

Intrexon Corporation’s 2.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 120.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.44 beta and it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intrexon Corporation is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Intrexon Corporation and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 34.93% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Intrexon Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.